iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM) Stock Price Up 0.2%

iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM)’s stock price rose 0.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.67 and last traded at $18.66. Approximately 6,023 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 457,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.62.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.83.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust Micro stock. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,930,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,895,000. iShares Gold Trust Micro accounts for approximately 1.2% of Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp owned 4.21% of iShares Gold Trust Micro as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

