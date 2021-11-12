iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Holdings Reduced by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC decreased its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 897,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 864,811 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Gold Trust worth $30,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505,643 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 7.1% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 55,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $906,000 after buying an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,603,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $107,378,000 after buying an additional 212,567 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 28.2% during the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 24,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 5,346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 85.5% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 753,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,240,000 after buying an additional 347,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $35.45 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $31.94 and a 1-year high of $37.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.24.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

