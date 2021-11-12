iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Stock Holdings Lifted by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 358,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,411 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF makes up 4.0% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora owned 0.26% of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF worth $14,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,352,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 6,558.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,361,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,986,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,490 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 157.2% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 8,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $21,548,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 107.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,934,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,655,000 after buying an additional 6,694,249 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock opened at $31.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.24. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a twelve month low of $28.57 and a twelve month high of $42.05.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

