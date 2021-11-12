iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stake Boosted by Colony Family Offices LLC

Colony Family Offices LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Colony Family Offices LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 66.2% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of EEM stock opened at $51.93 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $47.54 and a 1-year high of $58.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.41 and its 200 day moving average is $52.72.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Recommended Story: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.