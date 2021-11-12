iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Shares Acquired by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 32,730 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 31,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 78,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $897,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWY opened at $78.65 on Friday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a one year low of $71.64 and a one year high of $96.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.12.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

