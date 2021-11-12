iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Shares Bought by Colony Group LLC

Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,995 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF were worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 56,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI boosted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 60,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733 shares during the period. DRW Securities LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 218.6% during the 2nd quarter. DRW Securities LLC now owns 553,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,386,000 after acquiring an additional 379,675 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,143,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,081,000 after acquiring an additional 604,195 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 582.0% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 61,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 52,456 shares during the period.

Shares of EWT stock opened at $64.85 on Friday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1 year low of $47.81 and a 1 year high of $65.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.08.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

