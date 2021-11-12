iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Element Pointe Advisors LLC

Element Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,623 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 19.6% of Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Element Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $64,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fundamentun LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,625,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. EQ LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. EQ LLC now owns 40,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,512,000 after purchasing an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 394,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,577,000 after purchasing an additional 24,884 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 45,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,502,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $466.25. 54,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,254,524. The company’s 50 day moving average is $449.74 and its 200-day moving average is $437.76. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $352.54 and a twelve month high of $472.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.