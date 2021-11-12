IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $9.87 EPS

IsoPlexis (NASDAQ:ISO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($10.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($9.87), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ISO stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.70. 179,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,200. IsoPlexis has a 1-year low of $10.23 and a 1-year high of $16.43.

ISO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on IsoPlexis in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on IsoPlexis in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on IsoPlexis from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

IsoPlexis Corporation is a life science technology company which build solutions for development of curative medicines and personalized therapeutics. IsoPlexis Corporation is based in BRANFORD, Conn.

