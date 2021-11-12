Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Stake Boosted by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,006,733 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 454,040 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $18,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Veritable L.P. bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Itaú Unibanco during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 41.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,053 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Itaú Unibanco during the second quarter valued at $93,000. 4.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ITUB opened at $4.23 on Friday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.97 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $41.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.79.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.01. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is 5.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

