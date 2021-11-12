iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Issues Earnings Results

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by ($3.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS.

NASDAQ ITOS traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.21. 403,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,132. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.21. iTeos Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $47.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.94.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

In other news, major shareholder Bioventures 2018 L.P. Mpm sold 6,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $167,372.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michel Detheux sold 6,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.89, for a total transaction of $175,795.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 401,872 shares of company stock valued at $11,261,857. 3.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITOS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 62,469.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 91,206 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 28.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 42.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

