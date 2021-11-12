iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) Issues Earnings Results

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by ($3.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) EPS.
NASDAQ ITOS traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.21. 403,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,132. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.21. iTeos Therapeutics has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $47.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.94.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of iTeos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iTeos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITOS. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 62,469.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 91,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after buying an additional 91,206 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 28.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 42.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
iTeos Therapeutics Company Profile
Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2a receptor that is an open-label Phase 1/2a clinical trial in adult patients; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.
