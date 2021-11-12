IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

IZEA Worldwide (NASDAQ:IZEA) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. IZEA Worldwide had a negative net margin of 19.69% and a negative return on equity of 8.78%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share.
IZEA stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.33. 2,201,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,676,856. IZEA Worldwide has a 1 year low of $0.70 and a 1 year high of $7.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.42. The stock has a market cap of $144.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.89 and a beta of 2.66.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IZEA Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.
IZEA Worldwide Company Profile
IZEA Worldwide, Inc engages in the creation and operation of online marketplaces that connect marketers with content creators under IZEAx platform. It automates influencer marketing and custom content development, which allows brands and agencies to scale their marketing programs. The company was founded by Edward Hans Murphy in February 2006 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.
