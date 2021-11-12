J Arnold Wealth Management Co Has $23.96 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

J Arnold Wealth Management Co raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,966 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 11.6% of J Arnold Wealth Management Co’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. J Arnold Wealth Management Co’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $23,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $52,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Benchmark lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,137.12.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total value of $728,826.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,390,713. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 86,954 shares of company stock valued at $293,944,841. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AMZN stock traded down $5.95 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3,466.55. 21,616 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,428,179. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,391.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3,390.91. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). The firm had revenue of $110.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.37 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 41.78 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

