J Arnold Wealth Management Co Has $7.98 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK)

J Arnold Wealth Management Co lifted its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 150,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,529 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF accounts for 3.9% of J Arnold Wealth Management Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. J Arnold Wealth Management Co owned about 5.95% of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF worth $7,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJK. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 187.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 32,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 87.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 10,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF by 167.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 133,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after buying an additional 83,349 shares in the last quarter.

BJK traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $48.10. The company had a trading volume of 13,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,012. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.06 and a 200-day moving average of $51.42. VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF has a one year low of $41.23 and a one year high of $57.41.

