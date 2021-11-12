J Arnold Wealth Management Co Has $9.04 Million Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

J Arnold Wealth Management Co boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 494,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,565 shares during the period. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF makes up 4.4% of J Arnold Wealth Management Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. J Arnold Wealth Management Co owned 21.06% of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF worth $9,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 1,433.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after acquiring an additional 44,157 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the second quarter valued at about $335,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 31.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 10,550 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 550,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,066,000 after acquiring an additional 21,360 shares during the period.

Shares of FTXN stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.00. The stock had a trading volume of 13,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,158. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.81. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $21.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

