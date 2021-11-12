J Arnold Wealth Management Co Increases Stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

J Arnold Wealth Management Co increased its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Sprott Physical Silver Trust makes up 0.5% of J Arnold Wealth Management Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. J Arnold Wealth Management Co’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 6,528.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 13,710 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $1,260,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 4,157.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 16,628 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 166,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 46,768 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $267,000.

NYSEARCA PSLV traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.73. The company had a trading volume of 15,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,768,462. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day moving average is $8.86. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $7.46 and a fifty-two week high of $11.08.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is a closed-end investment trust company, which engages in the provision of a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors interested in holding physical silver bullion without the inconvenience that is typical of a direct investment in physical silver bullion.

