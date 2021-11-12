J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 200.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 17,910 shares during the quarter. The Sherwin-Williams accounts for about 1.6% of J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $7,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 199.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,663,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,629,704,000 after purchasing an additional 13,771,851 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 183.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,354,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,728,350,000 after acquiring an additional 11,235,603 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 221.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,233,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,060,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734,545 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,600,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,888,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186,066 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 192.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,704,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,371,674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724,284 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHW stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $326.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,594. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $218.06 and a 52-week high of $326.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.68, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $301.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.63.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 75.00%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.15%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SHW. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $331.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.65.

In other news, SVP Peter J. Ippolito sold 12,390 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.42, for a total transaction of $3,746,983.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,997.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan J. Young sold 1,662 shares of The Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.75, for a total transaction of $504,832.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,133.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,795 shares of company stock valued at $7,555,582. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

