J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.78 Million Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the quarter. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 166.7% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Centene during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Centene by 86.2% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Centene during the second quarter worth $76,000. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CNC traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,781,314. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.27. Centene Co. has a one year low of $57.16 and a one year high of $75.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Centene had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $32.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Brent D. Layton sold 3,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $277,120.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $211,629.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,326 shares of company stock worth $2,671,247. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNC. Roth Capital began coverage on Centene in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on Centene from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Centene from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Centene in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Centene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.53.

Centene Corp. operates as a healthcare enterprise, which engages in the provision of programs and services to government sponsored healthcare programs. It operates through the following segments: Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Medicaid Managed Care segment provides health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs through Medicaid.

