J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.20 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,932 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the period. J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $4,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of T. Newton One Investments LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 4,411.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $25.00. The stock had a trading volume of 114,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,370,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.12. The stock has a market cap of $178.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.54 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,733.48%.

T has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.77.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

