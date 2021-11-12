Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) Shares Gap Down to $41.28

Shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $41.28, but opened at $39.98. Jamf shares last traded at $35.71, with a volume of 10,103 shares.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.14 and a beta of -0.01.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Jamf had a negative net margin of 10.69% and a positive return on equity of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $86.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.88 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Jamf Holding Corp. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

