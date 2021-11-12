Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. Acquires Shares of 25,256 ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO)

Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. owned 0.06% of ALX Oncology as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALXO. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in ALX Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ALX Oncology in the second quarter valued at approximately $74,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $218,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in shares of ALX Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

ALXO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered ALX Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ALX Oncology from $97.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ALX Oncology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.86.

Shares of ALXO stock traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,326. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.17 and a beta of 3.05. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.72 and a fifty-two week high of $117.45.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.13). On average, research analysts expect that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Peter S. Garcia sold 7,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $400,775.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Peter S. Garcia sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total value of $4,449,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 143,529 shares of company stock worth $9,822,994. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell; human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma; and HER2-expressing breast cancer.

