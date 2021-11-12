Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY)

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for National Australia Bank in a report issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Johnson now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.79.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered National Australia Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Australia Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday.

NABZY opened at $10.93 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.23. National Australia Bank has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $11.53.

National Australia Bank Company Profile

National Australia Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its services include banking, credit and access card facilities, leasing, housing and general finance, international banking, investment banking, wealth management, funds management and custodian, trustee and nominee services.

