Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Shares Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) by 178.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,611 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter worth $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter worth $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 29.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the second quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the first quarter worth $90,000. 68.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JEF. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

In related news, President Brian P. Friedman sold 293,561 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $12,863,843.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:JEF opened at $43.10 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.70 and a 52 week high of $44.47. The company has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.41.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 20.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

Jefferies Financial Group Profile

Jefferies Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management; Merchant Banking; and Corporate segments. The Investment Banking, Capital Markets, and Asset Management segment consists of investments in Jefferies Group.

