Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) Given a €30.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Jenoptik (ETR:JEN) received a €30.00 ($35.29) target price from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential downside of 10.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on JEN. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €38.00 ($44.71) price target on shares of Jenoptik in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Warburg Research set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on Jenoptik in a research note on Wednesday. Baader Bank set a €37.00 ($43.53) price objective on Jenoptik in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Jenoptik in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.50 ($38.24) price objective on Jenoptik in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €34.57 ($40.67).

ETR JEN traded up €0.14 ($0.16) on Friday, reaching €33.50 ($39.41). 151,619 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 191,081. Jenoptik has a 12 month low of €21.62 ($25.44) and a 12 month high of €34.86 ($41.01). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €31.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of €27.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion and a PE ratio of 28.01.

Jenoptik AG engages in the optics and photonics business in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Light & Optics, Light & Production, and Light & Safety divisions. It offers automation solutions and application products, such as welding and fastening systems, material handling, transfer devices and systems, fixtures, end of arm tooling, and positioners; develops and manufactures metrology solutions comprising dimensional, form, in-process, optical, optical surface inspection, and roughness and contour metrology, as well as laser distance sensors for monitoring and optimizing production processes; microscope and thermographic camera, imaging modules, polymer-based camera modules, and digital imaging platforms; and diode and solid state lasers, laser distance meters, laser machines, and objective lenses and beam expanders for laser perforation, laser cutting, and laser welding applications.

