Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Jerash Holdings (US) had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 5.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Jerash Holdings (US) updated its Q3 2022 guidance to EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:JRSH traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.33. 50,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,937. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.08 million, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.81. Jerash Holdings has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $9.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. Jerash Holdings (US)’s payout ratio is 42.55%.

In other Jerash Holdings (US) news, CEO Lin Hung Choi sold 210,000 shares of Jerash Holdings (US) stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $1,470,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JRSH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Jerash Holdings (US) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Jerash Holdings (US) in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Finally, Aegis lifted their price objective on Jerash Holdings (US) from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.69.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in manufacturing customized ready-made outerwear from knitted fabric and exporting produced apparel for retailers such as Walmart, Costco, Sears, Hanes, Columbia, Land’s End, VF Corp., and Philip-Van Heusen. The firm offers trousers and urban styling outerwear and different types of natural and synthetic materials.

