Jigstack Market Capitalization Achieves $28.55 Million (STAK)

Jigstack (CURRENCY:STAK) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 12th. One Jigstack coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0140 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. Jigstack has a market cap of $28.55 million and approximately $299,666.00 worth of Jigstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Jigstack has traded 95.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Jigstack alerts:

NIX (NIX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000038 BTC.

STRAKS (STAK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

OREO (ORE) traded 23% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StarMiner (ORE) traded 21.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000828 BTC.

ORE Token (ORE) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ORE Network (ORE) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Open Rights Exchange (ORE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Absorber Protocol (ABS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Jigstack Coin Profile

Jigstack (CRYPTO:STAK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Jigstack’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,042,241,424 coins. Jigstack’s official Twitter account is @jigstack

According to CryptoCompare, “Straks is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Lev2rev2 algorithm. “

Jigstack Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jigstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jigstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Jigstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Jigstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jigstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.