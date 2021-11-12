Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.220-$3.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.830. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Johnson Controls International also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.520-$0.540 EPS.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $76.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.01. Johnson Controls International has a 52 week low of $43.46 and a 52 week high of $76.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.37%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JCI shares. HSBC boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $74.19.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

Read More: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.