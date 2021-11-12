Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.520-$0.540 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Johnson Controls International also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.220-$3.320 EPS.

NYSE JCI opened at $76.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.74 and its 200-day moving average is $70.01. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $43.46 and a 12-month high of $76.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $54.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.10.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.01. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 10.16%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Johnson Controls International will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.37%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $74.19.

About Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

