Joseph A. Cutillo Sells 2,804 Shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Stock

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 2,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $81,848.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $28.92. 166,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,877. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.80. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $29.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.75 million, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $463.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.00 million. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 3.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 66.7% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 17.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

About Sterling Construction

Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.

