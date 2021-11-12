Joseph A. Cutillo Sells 2,804 Shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Stock

Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 2,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $81,848.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:STRL traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $28.92. 166,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,877. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.80. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $29.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $832.75 million, a P/E ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.
Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $463.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.00 million. Sterling Construction had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 3.77%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.
About Sterling Construction
Sterling Construction Co, Inc is a construction company, which engages in the civil infrastructure construction, infrastructure rehabilitation, and residential construction projects. It operates through the following segments: Heavy Civil, Specialty Services, and Residential. The Heavy Civil Construction segment comprises highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems, foundations for multi-family homes, commercial concrete projects, and parking structures projects.
