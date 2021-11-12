Joseph Gerard Flanagan Sells 82,920 Shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Stock

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 82,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $2,114,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Joseph Gerard Flanagan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 11th, Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 93,931 shares of R1 RCM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $2,404,633.60.
- On Wednesday, October 13th, Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 30,699 shares of R1 RCM stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $708,225.93.
Shares of RCM stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $25.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,800. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 0.70. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.21.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 81.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 672,078 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $14,792,000 after purchasing an additional 301,973 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 2.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 622,066 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $13,691,000 after purchasing an additional 15,691 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 164,019 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 19,074 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of R1 RCM by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 369,715 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $8,137,000 after acquiring an additional 70,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, R1 RCM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.89.
About R1 RCM
R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
