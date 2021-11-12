Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) PT Raised to C$2.75 at Stifel Nicolaus

Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Journey Energy stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.47. 1,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,659. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.05. Journey Energy has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $1.57.

Get Journey Energy alerts:

About Journey Energy

Journey Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its activities include drilling on its existing core lands, implementing water flood projects, and executing on accretive acquisitions. The company was founded on June 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Journey Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Journey Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.