Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) PT Raised to C$2.75 at Stifel Nicolaus

Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
Journey Energy stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.47. 1,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,659. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.05. Journey Energy has a twelve month low of $0.18 and a twelve month high of $1.57.
About Journey Energy
