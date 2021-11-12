JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Cut by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora trimmed its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,439 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 2.8% of OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.5% in the second quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 4,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $564,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,423,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 433,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,350,000 after buying an additional 6,219 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 871,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,606,000 after buying an additional 35,355 shares during the period. 69.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $167.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $495.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $112.06 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $164.90 and its 200-day moving average is $159.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $29.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.89% and a net margin of 39.41%. The company’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 25.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

