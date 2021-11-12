JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for Medacta Group (OTCMKTS:MEDGF)

Medacta Group (OTCMKTS:MEDGF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Medacta Group in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Medacta Group stock remained flat at $$123.50 during midday trading on Friday. Medacta Group has a 1 year low of $123.50 and a 1 year high of $123.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.50.

Medacta Group SA develops, manufactures, and distributes orthopedic and spinal surgery medical devices in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It offers personalized kinematic models and 3D planning tools for use in hip, knee, shoulder, sports medicine, and spine procedures. The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Castel San Pietro, Switzerland.

