JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY)

Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

NEXXY has been the topic of a number of other reports. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Nexi in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nexi in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nexi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS NEXXY traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.71. 1,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,723. Nexi has a 52 week low of $16.36 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.22.

Nexi SpA provides payment technology solutions which enable banks, merchants, and consumers to make and receive digital payments. It operates through the following business units: Merchant Services and Solutions; Digital Payments and Cards; Digital Banking Services; and Other Services. The Merchant Services and Solutions unit supplies merchants with the necessary infrastructure to enable digital payment acceptance and execute card payments on behalf of the merchant.

