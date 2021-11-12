JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth (LON:JPE) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of JPE stock traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 1,100 ($14.37). 629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,770. JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth has a fifty-two week low of GBX 870 ($11.37) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,114.70 ($14.56). The stock has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,067.77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,042.58.

About JPMorgan Elect plc ­- Managed Growth

JPMorgan Elect plc Â­- Managed Growth is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe, with an emphasis on the United Kingdom.

