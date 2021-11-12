JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income (LON:JPEI) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.10

JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income (LON:JPEI) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

JPEI stock remained flat at $GBX 107.50 ($1.40) during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 10,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,418. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 105.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 105.18. JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income has a fifty-two week low of GBX 84 ($1.10) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 111 ($1.45). The firm has a market capitalization of £117.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84.

About JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income

JPMorgan Elect plc – Managed Income is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

