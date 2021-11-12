JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust plc (LON:JMF) Insider Purchases £49,762.50 in Stock

JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust plc (LON:JMF) insider John Evans acquired 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,327 ($17.34) per share, with a total value of £49,762.50 ($65,015.02).

Shares of JMF traded down GBX 5.50 ($0.07) on Friday, reaching GBX 1,339.50 ($17.50). 25,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,078. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.91. The stock has a market cap of £314.29 million and a PE ratio of -10.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,418.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,435.57. JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust plc has a 52-week low of GBX 984.98 ($12.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,585.23 ($20.71).

Get JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 21.50 ($0.28) per share. This represents a yield of 1.41%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $8.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -0.23%.

JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth and value stocks of mid cap companies that are a part of the FTSE 250 Index.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Mid Cap Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.