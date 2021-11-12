Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6,640.06

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 6,640.06 ($86.75) and traded as high as GBX 8,400 ($109.75). Judges Scientific shares last traded at GBX 8,330 ($108.83), with a volume of 977 shares.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,000 ($91.46) target price on shares of Judges Scientific in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

The company has a market capitalization of £526.21 million and a P/E ratio of 52.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.13, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7,497.26 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 6,640.06.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.25) per share. This represents a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Judges Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.35%.

Judges Scientific Company Profile (LON:JDG)

Judges Scientific plc manufactures and sells scientific instruments. The company operates in two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. It offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

