Jupiter Achieves Market Cap of $3.18 Million (JUP)

Jupiter (CURRENCY:JUP) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 12th. One Jupiter coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0251 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. Jupiter has a total market capitalization of $3.18 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of Jupiter was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Jupiter has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded up 65,916,930.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79470542 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001562 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001859 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.07 or 0.00071995 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.40 or 0.00072507 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.77 or 0.00098099 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,616.07 or 0.07214110 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,924.64 or 0.99903120 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Jupiter Profile

Jupiter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 126,928,767 coins. Jupiter’s official Twitter account is @JUP_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech . The official message board for Jupiter is gojupiter.tech/roadmap-info

According to CryptoCompare, “Jupiter is a blockchain that operates on a Java-coded platform and also employs private blockchains for enterprise and special use case solutions. “

Jupiter Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jupiter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jupiter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jupiter using one of the exchanges listed above.

