JUST Price Reaches $0.0808 on Top Exchanges (JST)

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 12th. JUST has a total market cap of $182.56 million and approximately $472.08 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUST coin can now be bought for about $0.0808 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, JUST has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded up 67,724,691.7% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.80669601 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001854 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00071247 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.35 or 0.00071937 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.94 or 0.00098257 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,533.86 or 0.07192551 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,101.09 or 1.00103990 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. The official website for JUST is just.network/# . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

