K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for K-Bro Linen in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James analyst M. Glen now expects that the company will earn $0.88 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.99. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for K-Bro Linen’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.11 EPS.

Get K-Bro Linen alerts:

Separately, Acumen Capital lowered their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$50.40.

Shares of KBL opened at C$37.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$401.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$39.32. K-Bro Linen has a 52 week low of C$32.25 and a 52 week high of C$47.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.96, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

Further Reading: Systematic Risk and Investors

Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.