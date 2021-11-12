K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) – Equities researchers at Cormark cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of K-Bro Linen in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Cormark analyst now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.13. Cormark also issued estimates for K-Bro Linen’s FY2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Get K-Bro Linen alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$53.00 price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Acumen Capital lowered their price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen to C$52.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$50.40.

Shares of TSE:KBL opened at C$37.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$401.13 million and a PE ratio of 42.94. K-Bro Linen has a 12 month low of C$32.25 and a 12 month high of C$47.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.67.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.