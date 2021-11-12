K3 Business Technology Group (LON:KBT) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $189.53

K3 Business Technology Group plc (LON:KBT) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 189.53 ($2.48) and traded as low as GBX 177 ($2.31). K3 Business Technology Group shares last traded at GBX 177 ($2.31), with a volume of 108 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £79.18 million and a PE ratio of -7.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 180.70 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 189.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.11.

Get K3 Business Technology Group alerts:

In other news, insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 176 ($2.30) per share, with a total value of £8,800 ($11,497.26). Insiders have purchased 147,270 shares of company stock valued at $25,794,905 over the last three months.

K3 Business Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mission-critical software and cloud solutions to the supply chain sector primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Own IP, Global Accounts, and Third-Party Products. The company offers K3|imagine, a cloud-native, ERP agnostic, and commerce and data platform; K3|fashion, a concept-to-consumer solution; K3|dataswitch, an integration engine; and K3|pebblestone, as well as SYSPRO and Sage products.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for K3 Business Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K3 Business Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.