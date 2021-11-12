K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Shares Up 0.5%

K92 Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:KNTNF)’s share price shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.56 and last traded at $6.47. 115,998 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 122,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.44.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on KNTNF. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on K92 Mining from C$12.25 to C$11.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of K92 Mining in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of K92 Mining from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, K92 Mining currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.24.

K92 Mining, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral deposits. It also focuses in the production of gold, copper, and silver from the Kora and Kora North deposits of the Kainantu Gold Mine in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea. The company was founded by Bryan Slusarchuk Jr.

