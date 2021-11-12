Kalmar Market Cap Reaches $7.38 Million (KALM)

Kalmar (CURRENCY:KALM) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. One Kalmar coin can currently be bought for $2.31 or 0.00003601 BTC on exchanges. Kalmar has a total market capitalization of $7.38 million and $90,557.00 worth of Kalmar was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kalmar has traded up 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded up 65,991,159.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.79310232 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.76 or 0.00072924 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.22 or 0.00072084 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.91 or 0.00098124 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,635.32 or 0.07229582 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64,124.55 or 1.00013401 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kalmar Coin Profile

Kalmar’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,194,762 coins. Kalmar’s official Twitter account is @kalmar_io

Kalmar Coin Trading

