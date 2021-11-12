Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.14), Fidelity Earnings reports. Karat Packaging updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ KRT traded down $2.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.23. 31,063 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,140. Karat Packaging has a 12-month low of $15.56 and a 12-month high of $25.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Karat Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Karat Packaging currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRT. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Karat Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at about $342,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Karat Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Karat Packaging in the 2nd quarter valued at about $384,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.79% of the company’s stock.

Karat Packaging Company Profile

Karat Packaging Inc manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based and other compostable forms primarily used in restaurants and foodservice areas. It offers food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, and straws under the Karat and Karat Earth names.

