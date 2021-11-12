Kava.io Price Reaches $5.62 (KAVA)

Kava.io (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. Kava.io has a market cap of $513.55 million and approximately $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava.io coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Kava.io has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $82.48 or 0.00129787 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003325 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000719 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.77 or 0.00487434 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00017733 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.97 or 0.00075485 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00008767 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001462 BTC.

About Kava.io

Kava.io (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io . Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava.io

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava.io should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava.io using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

