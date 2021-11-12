Keep3rV1 Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $172.87 Million (KP3R)

Keep3rV1 (CURRENCY:KP3R) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. In the last week, Keep3rV1 has traded up 290.2% against the dollar. Keep3rV1 has a total market capitalization of $254.01 million and approximately $172.87 million worth of Keep3rV1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep3rV1 coin can now be bought for about $1,270.03 or 0.01980898 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.52 or 0.00053837 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $141.67 or 0.00220974 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00011189 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.03 or 0.00090517 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004170 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Keep3rV1

KP3R is a coin. Keep3rV1’s total supply is 200,001 coins. Keep3rV1’s official website is keep3r.network . Keep3rV1’s official Twitter account is @AndreCronjeTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . Keep3rV1’s official message board is andrecronje.medium.com/keep3r-network-v1-beta-20ab98c9e91a

According to CryptoCompare, “Keep3r Network is a decentralized keeper network for projects that need external devops and for external teams to find keeper jobs.Disclaimer: Keep3r Network is still under audit.These contracts have been audited and reviewed, that does not mean that bugs can’t/won’t be present.For more detailed information on Keep3r Network, see Medium and Github. “

Buying and Selling Keep3rV1

