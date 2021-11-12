KeeperDAO (ROOK) Market Capitalization Reaches $140.09 Million

KeeperDAO (CURRENCY:ROOK) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 12th. Over the last seven days, KeeperDAO has traded 11.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. KeeperDAO has a market capitalization of $140.09 million and $2.22 million worth of KeeperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KeeperDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $226.82 or 0.00355036 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.93 or 0.00053112 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $142.85 or 0.00223605 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00011165 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.73 or 0.00090363 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About KeeperDAO

KeeperDAO (CRYPTO:ROOK) is a coin. KeeperDAO’s total supply is 1,226,310 coins and its circulating supply is 617,636 coins. The official website for KeeperDAO is app.keeperdao.com . KeeperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Keeper_DAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “KeeperDAO is similar to mining pools for Keepers. By incentivizing a game theory optimal strategy for cooperation among on-chain arbitrageurs, KeeperDAO provides an efficient mechanism for large scale arbitrage and liquidation trades on all DeFi protocols. Keepers borrow funds from a communal pool of compatible assets. Anyone can borrow from the pool to leverage on-chain opportunities. Profits from the on-chain opportunity are returned to the pool. Profits are distributed between Keepers and Liquidity Providers (LPs). Liquidity providers are anyone who deposits assets to the liquidity pool. “

