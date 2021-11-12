Keith Neumeyer Sells 50,000 Shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) Stock

First Majestic Silver Corp. (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) Director Keith Neumeyer sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.65, for a total value of C$832,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,727,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$62,057,330.55.

Keith Neumeyer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 10th, Keith Neumeyer sold 25,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.70, for a total value of C$442,500.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Keith Neumeyer sold 50,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.06, for a total value of C$853,000.00.

TSE:FR traded up C$0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$17.59. 172,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,294. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$15.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.91. First Majestic Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$12.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.75.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The mining company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C($0.06). The company had revenue of C$189.31 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.006 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FR. National Bankshares raised their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on First Majestic Silver to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities cut their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$25.00 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Cormark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$19.71.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

