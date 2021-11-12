Keith Orford Sells 48,190 Shares of Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Stock

Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) Director Keith Orford sold 48,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $42,407.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Keith Orford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 9th, Keith Orford sold 51,810 shares of Calithera Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.84, for a total transaction of $43,520.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:CALA traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $0.99. The company had a trading volume of 5,490,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,269,757. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.09. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $6.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.57.

Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Calithera Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CALA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. William Blair cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Calithera Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CALA. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Calithera Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Calithera Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 73.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calithera Biosciences Company Profile

Calithera Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs that target novel and critical metabolic pathways in tumor and cancer-fighting immune cells. It offers programs such as Pipeline, Glutaminase Inhibitor, and Arginase Inhibitor.

